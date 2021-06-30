NOLA woman sentenced after stealing more than $280K in federal student aid

NEW ORLEANS, La. — A New Orleans woman has pled guilty to to stealing more than $280,000 in federal student funding.

On Thursday, June 24, Ashly Howard, 34, of New Orleans was sentenced to five years probation for Theft of Government Funds and Identity Theft.

Court documents report that from 2018 to 2019, Howard fraudulently submitted Free Applications for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA’s) and/or Master Promissory Nots (MPN’s) in individuals’ names with hopes to obtain federal financial aid. A total of 30 applications were submitted to Nunez Community College in Chalmette.

Howard accepted the funding and used the money under the names of these individuals. Additionally, she had debit cards created in these individuals’ names so that, following approval, the grants and loans could be disbursed.

Court documents also report that some funding was used with the knowledge and permission of some of the individuals whose name the aid was in, while others were either unaware or did not give consent.

The estimated total funding Howard fraudulently received is $280,000.