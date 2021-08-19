NOLA ATF agents respond to Jackson police officer shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The New Orleans office of the ATF joins in on the search for the man who shot a Jackson police officer.

The ATF office tweeted Thursday that special agents were assisting in the search for Nathaniel D. Garner, the man who reportedly fired 30 rounds at the officer’s car around 6:00 p.m.

BREAKING: .@ATFNewOrleans Special Agents are providing assistance in response to shooting of a Jackson Police Department officer. Follow our partner Jackson Police Dept. for updates. pic.twitter.com/mDno88Z8hP — ATF New Orleans (@ATFNewOrleans) August 20, 2021

According to Chief James Davis, a vice and narcotics officer was shot in the leg and is at UMMC in stable condition after being rushed into surgery.

Davis said two vice and narcotics officers were patrolling and noticed a man in a park with an assault rifle. The man then left the area in a gray sedan.

Officers found the car on the corner of Erie and Rondo. Police said the suspect got out of the car and was on the porch of an abandoned house before firing the assault rifle into the officers’ car.

There is now an all-out search for the suspect 25-year-old Nathaniel D. Garner.

