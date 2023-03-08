NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway after officials say a woman intentionally set fire to a New Orleans East hotel Tuesday night.

According to a statement from the New Orleans Fire Department, crews responded to the Sunrise Inn & Suites Hotel in the 8400 block of I-10 Service Road around 11:45 p.m.

The first group of firefighters on the scene found the two-story, brick hotel, a dumpster behind the building, and a nearby tree on fire. A second alarm was called in just a few minutes later.

Detectives say part of the hotel was vacant and undergoing renovations at the time and was the area of the building that had caught fire. However, quick work by firefighters saw the blaze quickly extinguished, leaving only minor damage to the building.

A second, smaller fire ignited only feet away from the hotel. That fire was also quickly extinguished.

With the work of 44 firefighters and 16 NOFD units, the fire was put under control at 11:57 p.m. — less than 15 minutes after receiving the call for help.

We’re told 25 people had been staying in the hotel at the time of the blaze. Everyone was evacuated with no injuries reported.

The NOFD continues to investigate the fire, however, detectives say they believe a woman, who was unidentified, is responsible for the blaze. According to the fire department, the woman is seen on video setting fire to the tree in front of the hotel, then later walking behind the building where the larger fire was. Investigators are working to locate the woman, who could face charges that include aggravated arson.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact the NOFD, NOPD, or Crimestoppers.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.