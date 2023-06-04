NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a fire in Mid-City that left more than 20 people without a home Sunday, June 4th.

Firefighters say it started around 6 a.m. this morning in the 600 block of South Solomon Street. The shed behind one of the homes caught fire and the flames began to spread to a car in the driveway and to a double shot around the corner.

Two dogs were treated with oxygen at the scene but they are reported to be doing okay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

