NOFD investigating fire at abandoned school building

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at the former Moton Elementary School on the corner of Abundance and Press streets.

Firefighters were dispatched around 10:14 a.m. on March 30 and called the second alarm around 11:13 a.m.

A large fire was located on the first floor and eventually extended up to the second floor and through the roof. It took firefighters around two hours to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is listed as suspicious and an investigation is underway. No injuries were reported.