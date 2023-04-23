NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a fire in a vacant high-rise apartment in the Warehouse District Sunday (April 23rd).

The fire began around 7:06 p.m. in the 1000 block of Howard Avenue. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found several homeless people evacuating the building. This then prompted them to do a full search of the budling.

There were no other reported people in the building, but firefighters say that the fire started on the second floor and it began spreading to several upper levels. They say there was also a large burning trash pile.

There are no reported injuries at this time. The fire remains under investigation.

