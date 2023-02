NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department battled a 3-alarm fire the Algiers area Saturday (Feb. 18).

NOFD took to twitter around 7:35 pm showing images of a fire coming from the 2200 Westbend Parkway. There are no updates at this time.

02/18/2023. 3- Alarm Fire. 2200 Westbend Pkwy. NOFD Photo Unit pic.twitter.com/iXh5SIKqgL — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) February 19, 2023

More updates will be available soon.