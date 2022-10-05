NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a double shooting in the B. W. Cooper area Wednesday afternoon.

Investigations began after 4:40 p.m. when two men arrived by car at a hospital, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers determined the incident happened in the 3500 block of Erato Street.

The victim’s conditions have not been released and no further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

