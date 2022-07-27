SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – A Slidell woman learned her fate Wednesday after pleading guilty to several charges of crimes that happened back in 2021. According to court documents, the incident took place after a dispute at a Days Inn between her and a front desk clerk.

On Monday, 38-year-old Mariel Dannell Lewis pleaded guilty to charges of Attempted First Degree Murder, Three Counts of Aggravated Battery, and Resisting with Force or Violence with sentencing soon after. Although having no criminal history, District Judge Vincent Lobello handed Lewis a sentence of 30 years without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Documents revealed that on May 18, Slidell Police responded to the hotel on a call of a stabbing and when they arrived the found the victim, the front desk clerk, lying on the ground suffering from stab wounds. Two people were able to identify Lewis as the person responsible.

Slidell Police say they found Lewis still with the bloody weapon in hand and with blood all over her clothes. Investigations revealed that the hotel clerk told Lewis and the unidentified person she was with, they had to leave due to non-payment.

Lewis became angry, according to court documents, and attacked the clerk from behind, pepper spraying him and then stabbing him with a boxcutter ‘with the intention of cutting the man’s throat’. Even after the man fell, she continued to attack him.

In an attempt to arrest Lewis, she refused and “took an aggressive stance, daring officers to shoot her” according to the documents. Slidell Police tased her and were able to arrest her with no further problem. Once in custody, she admitted to the attack and said she followed the victim as he tried to escape and added “that’s where things got crazy” and said the attack happened “because he disrespected me. Nobody f*ing disrespects me.”

Hotel security footage captured the incident and the two other motel guests that tried to intervene and help the clerk. Slidell Police was the head of the investigation.