NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As of Dec. 10, there have been no homicides reported in New Orleans for the month of December, according to data from the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

Metropolitan Crime Commission officials said homicide trends remain higher than 2019 through 2021.

According to the data, in 2023 there has been a 19% decrease in reported homicides than in 2022 at this time of year.

In addition, other categories of violent crime are trending down compared to 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The data states that reported carjackings are 46% lower than in 2021 through 2022 and armed robberies are 34% lower than this time of year in 2022.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts