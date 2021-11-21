New York man accused of killing his father by stabbing him over 46 times arrested in New Orleans

GRETNA.La.(WGNO)— On Wednesday, October 20, the Gretna Police Department made a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of a man.

Gretna police officers, Jose DelosAngeles and Kaleab Magyar made a traffic stop for Joseph Adams, the driver of a Ford F-150.

According to police, Adams was extremely nervous.

The behavior made police suspicious and believed that this was more than just a traffic stop.

After officers conducted a registration check they learned the truck was involved in connection with a homicide that happened in New York. The vehicle had a hold on it for NYPD.

Adams was detained immediately after. Police also found drugs and a loaded firearm in a search.

Adams had a criminal history of first-degree rape and illegal carry of a firearm.

He was placed under arrest and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and the truck was seized.

Two weeks after, Field Training Officer DeLosAngeles went to Brooklyn, New York, and testified in front of a Grand Jury in reference to his involvement in the case.

The Grand Jury excepted the murder charge for Joseph Adams for killing his father by stabbing him more than 46 times.

The truck Adams was stopped in by the Gretna Police Department was the truck he used to dispose of his father’s corpse.