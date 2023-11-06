NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans woman was sentenced to more than a year in prison for attempting to hire a hitman through a fake website in 2022.

U.S. Attorney Duane Evans said 34-year-old Zandra Ellis was sentenced by a judge to 18 months in prison for transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce on Oct. 31.

According to court records, Ellis submitted a request for someone to kill a “romantic rival” on a fake website.

Evans said the website was “complete with its own web-based intake form for would-be solicitors to fill out, in their own words, the who, what, when, where, and why for requested services.”

Court documents state the website also included a fake privacy statement called the “Hitman Information Privacy and Protection Act.” The fake website was reportedly connected to the FBI.

Ellis spoke with an undercover FBI agent posing as a hitman and recounted her request and agreed to pay the fake hitman $1,000.

Evans said Ellis met with the undercover agent on July 6, 2022, and provided a payment of $100 before her arrest.

Ellis pleaded guilty to transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a $100 fee.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts