NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The teen who was found guilty of the fatal carjacking of Linda Frickey in Mid-City was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 12.

On March 21, 2022, four teens approached 73-year-old Frickey’s vehicle, forced her out, drove off with her arm caught in a seatbelt and dragged her for at least a block. Police found her car at the intersection of North Dumaine and North Dupre streets hours later.

Three of the teens, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Marquel Curtis, accepted plea deals for attempted manslaughter on Nov. 20, 2023.

The final suspect, John Honore, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a unanimous jury on Nov. 27, 2023.

That day in court, in the defense’s opening statements, they said “Look, he did it. There’s no doubt that he did it.”

On Friday, Honore was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

The case hasn’t stopped in criminal court. It continues with a lawsuit filed by Frickey’s widower against the teens’ parents.

He’s seeking damages starting at $50,000 for loss of income, emotional distress and more.

“This gentleman just wants closure. The family wants closure. This is just one piece. Be done with it and bury it,” legal analyst Cliff Cardone told WGNO News.

