Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested by New Orleans Police on Friday, Nov. 3, in connection with a terrorizing investigation.

According to NOPD reports, the boy left a school in the 3500 block of Trafalgar Street after an altercation with other students on Nov. 2.

Police say that shortly after, the student made threats toward the other students through social media, which prompted the school to cancel classes for the next day.

The boy was arrested, and faces charges of felony terrorizing, intimidation, and interference in the operation of schools.

Anyone with additional information about this incident can contact NOPD detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.

