ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — One person is in custody and two others are wanted after detectives say they were all involved in a shooting that left another teen wounded in St. Bernard Parish last week.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Troy Styles of New Orleans was booked on an attempted first-degree murder charge on Wednesday.

Detectives say last Thursday (March 23) around 7:15 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the front yard of a Francis Street home in St. Bernard. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he continues to recover from his wounds.

An investigation revealed that a white 2020 Hyundai Tucson approached the home and three pedestrians, which included the victim, approached the car. That’s when the SBPSO says the three people riding in the car got out and began firing at the group. The 17-year-old was struck by gunfire as a result.

Detectives believe the incident was isolated, occurring between a group of people who know each other.

Sheriff James Pohlmann says Styles is just one of the three suspects detectives are searching for. An arrest warrant has been issued for another 18-year-old, Lionel Winding, also of New Orleans, in connection to the shooting.

We’re told a third male suspect is sought but has not yet been identified by authorities.

Anyone who knows where Winding or the third suspect is, or has any additional information regarding the shooting, in general, is urged to contact the SBPSOat (504)271-2501 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504)271-TIPS.

Anyone who knows where Winding or the third suspect is, or has any additional information regarding the shooting, in general, is urged to contact the SBPSOat (504)271-2501 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau's tip hotline at (504)271-TIPS.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

