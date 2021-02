NEW ORLEANS — According to a tweet from the New Orleans Police Department, a SWAT roll has been declared in the 400 block of Tricou Street, in the Fifth District.

The tweet claims the team was dispatched in response to a barricaded subject inside a residence.

NOPD is advising the public to avoid the area until police activity as concluded.

