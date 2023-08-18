NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in the Seventh Ward, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Around 11:37 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, officers said they responded to the corner of Elysian Fields and North Robertson Street, on a call of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital by EMS but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

