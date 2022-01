NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Thurgood Mashall Academy on Canal Street was closed on Friday in remembrance of two students, both shot and killed less than two weeks apart.

On December 26, 7-year-old Dillan Burton was shot and killed while riding in a car with her mother and sister and Algiers.

Barely a week later, 12-year-old Derrick Cash was shot to death on Michoud Boulevard near the lake.

No arrests have been made in either case.