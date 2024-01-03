NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There were 74 fewer murders in New Orleans in 2023 than in 2022, representing a 28% drop, the New Orleans Police Department reports.

According to the NOPD, the number of reported murders decreased in 2023 compared to 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The NOPD’s 2023 Annual Crime Comparisons report shows that there were 192 murders reported in 2023 and 266 in 2022.

The report also states that murders have decreased by 16% compared to the average recorded for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

In the three-year period for 2020, 2021 and 2022, an average of 230 murders were reported.

The data was obtained from the department’s electronic police reports. The numbers can change based on ongoing investigations.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts