CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — On May 11, the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted by the New Orleans Police Department and Crimestoppers for his involvement in an armed robbery that took place in Orleans Parish.

According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, 34-year-old Maurice Butler, of Music Street in New Orleans, was booked with illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and on a warrant out of Orleans Parish for armed robbery.

Maurice Butler evidence

The SBSO learned that Butler was wanted in connection with an armed robbery in New Orleans and was known to frequent St. Bernard Parish. With this information, agents with the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division (SID) opened an investigation.

During the investigation, SID agents came into contact with a black Chevrolet Malibu believed to be driven by Butler. The agents stopped the vehicle as it was driving down Golden Drive, in Chalmette.

During the traffic stop, agents ran a criminal history check on Butler which confirmed his identity and revealed the outstanding warrant.

Agents also learned Butler has several prior convictions preventing him from being able to legally carry a firearm. Agents recovered a Glock 17 .9mm from Butler’s vehicle that was listed as stolen out of Texas.

Butler was taken into custody and transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison to be booked on the above charges.