NEW ORLEANS — Three months after being suspended for allegedly raping and assaulting a child at a 2008 church retreat, Rev. John Asare-Dankwah has filed a lawsuit against his accuser for defamation.

Asare-Dankwah, who was Reverend at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Treme before being suspended by the Archdiocese of New Orleans, allegedly exposed his genitals to a 10-year-old boy and a member of Asare-Dankway’s congregation at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church at the time.