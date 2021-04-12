New Orleans Police seek suspect in shooting near Lakefront Airport

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in locating and identifying a suspect in the ongoing investigation of an April 11th shooting at the intersection of Downman and Morrison Roads.

The victim reportedly exited a gas station and observed the pictured subject, who then allegedly entered the pictured vehicle, drove toward the victim and opened fire at the victim.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

The suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.