New Orleans Police seek suspect in shooting near Lakefront Airport

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in locating and identifying a suspect in the ongoing investigation of an April 11th shooting at the intersection of Downman and Morrison Roads.
The victim reportedly exited a gas station and observed the pictured subject, who then allegedly entered the pictured vehicle, drove toward the victim and opened fire at the victim.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.
The suspect fled the scene.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.