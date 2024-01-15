NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the person responsible for burglarizing American Police Equipment on Jan. 14.

According to officers, around 12:38 a.m., a person entered the business on Airline Highway and cut the wires to the surveillance system.

The person reportedly made off with a blue jacket, sweaters, a pair of boots, gloves and flashlights.

Police also believe the person took a ballistics vest and some collectible badges.

Footage of the incident shows a person with a face covering walking with a duffle bag in hand, wearing grey gloves, a blue jacket, dark-colored pants and tennis shoes, as he entered what appeared to be a storage room.

NOPD officers said at this time, they have temporarily suspended traffic stops conducted by plain-clothes detectives citywide and that only uniformed officers in marked vehicles are authorized to do so.

Anyone with information on the subject’s location is asked to call Detective Paul Johnson at (504)-658-6166, any Third District Detective at (504)-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts