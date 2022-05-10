NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police across the New Orleans area are searching for a missing 70-year-old woman.

According to the NOPD, Barbara Hainsworth was reported missing on Friday, May 6.

Investigators report Hainsworth was expected to arrive in New Orleans before traveling to North Carolina.

The day Hainsworth went missing is also the day she was last heard from by her family. Detectives say she last spoke on the phone with her son on May 6 but hasn’t been heard from since.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867.