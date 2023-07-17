NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East in the early morning hours of Monday, July 17.

According to officers, the incident happened in the 7500 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 4:30 a.m. Police did not say the cause of the homicide.

The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive. No further details are available at this time but more information will be updated as it is released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

