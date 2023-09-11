NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A juvenile was hospitalized after a shooting in New Orleans East overnight, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Around 11:19 p.m. on Sept. 10, NOPD officers said they responded to the 7000 block of Lawrence Road on a call of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, a girl was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital by EMS but her condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

