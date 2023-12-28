NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Desire neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 28.

According to NOPD officers, they were called to the scene of a shooting around 1:04 p.m. in the 3500 block of Johnny Jackson Boulevard.

Upon arrival, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

