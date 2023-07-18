NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department and other agencies conducted an illegal vendor sweep along the St. Claude Corridor on Friday, July 14.

According to the NOPD, the sweep aimed to address illegal/unpermitted alcohol sales, food vending, parking, trash dumping and the obstruction of the public right of way.

The sweep was reportedly requested by businesses and residents, including the Faubourg Maringy Improvement Association.

The NOPD reported that notice signs were posted on July 12, prohibiting vending and selling alcohol without proper permits.

NOPD officials said several of the signs had been removed by Friday. Additionally, there were three food trucks and six trailers with BBQ pits, deep friers and generators. Of those six trailers, five were hooked up to vehicles and one left the scene. Each of the three food trucks were inspected, and all food trucks and trailers left by the end of the sweep.

The NOPD issued two citations, one for open carry handgun permit and one arrest for a warrant.

The New Orleans Fire Department issued two summons, four citations, one warning, one arrest and one business closure for grilling food in the rear of the business.

The state’s Alcohol and Tobacco Control department conducted nine business checks and the Department of Revenue conducted ten.

