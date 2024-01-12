Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was arrested following a traffic stop turned drug bust in New Orleans East on Friday, Jan. 12.

The New Orleans Police Department reported Seventh District officers pulled over the vehicle at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Michoud Boulevard.

Officers said that they saw 140 bags of suspected drugs and nearly $1000 in cash.

Bobby Harris, 40, was arrested and charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, two counts of probation violation and a municipal court attachment.

He was booked at the Orleans Justice Center.

Anyone with additional information concerning this suspect is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504)-822-1111.

