Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking to locate and identify people who they believe carjacked an 80-year-old woman in the St. Claude neighborhood Saturday, July 15.

NOPD officials said the carjacking took place around 6:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Mazant Street.

They said the woman left her car with the engine running to move her trash can and was pushed to the ground by the suspect before leaving the scene in her 2013 Nissan Sentra.

The suspect then allegedly drove down Mazant Street and turned westbound on North Roman Street.

NOPD officials also reported the car that dropped off the suspect followed the suspect in the Nissan.

Following an investigation, NOPD detectives said they received surveillance video of a gray car dropping off the suspect at the corner of Mazant and North Roman streets. Detectives said the suspect was dressed in all red clothing and can be seen approaching the woman’s home.

The carjacking was not in view, but detectives said the Nissan can be seen leaving the scene with the other car following.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Fifth District Detectives at (504)-658-6050, CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

