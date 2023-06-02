NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans leaders will hold a press conference on Friday, June 2 to discuss the impact of gun violence in the community in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Officials with the New Orleans Health Department and University Medical Center (UMC) New Orleans will also provide an update on the expansion of trauma recovery and the relaunch of the violence interrupter program at UMC.

Health department officials said the city recorded more than 280 homicides in 2022. UMC’s Level 1 Trauma Center treated 673 people with gunshot wounds. Of those individuals, 84 of them died from their injuries.

The news conference is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Watch it live here.

