NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A memorial of all the lives lost in the past year sits outside of New Orleans City Hall.

Artist Mitchell Gaudet has been making memorials as such for the past nine years.

The most recent memorial is made up of 193 glass hearts against a wall of shell casings. The hearts represent the lives lost to gun violence in 2023.

Gaudet says his memorials are not a political statement but does put them in front of City Hall because that is where ordinary people are likely to see his work and think about the lives lost.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts