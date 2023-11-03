Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A mother and son from New Orleans were indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Louisiana, for allegedly possessing and attempting to sell drugs. The indictment was handed up on Oct. 26.

According to prosecutors, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into Kerad Barrett, 40, after receiving a tip regarding drug-related activity. During their investigation, deputies discovered approximately 500 grams of methamphetamine and 100 kilograms of marijuana

Deputies also discovered communications between Barrett and his mother, Jennie James, 60, related to his drug activity, involving selling, packaging and moving the drugs across Louisiana.

If convicted at trial, both James and Barrett face a minimum of 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000,000 each.

