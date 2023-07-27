NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was killed, and another person was wounded in a shooting in the Mid-City area of New Orleans on Thursday, July 27.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting was reported around 12:24 p.m. and it was confirmed around 12:33 p.m.

The shooting happened in the 3900 block of Ulloa Street.

NOPD officials said one person was killed and declared dead at the scene. A second gunshot wound victim was also found at the scene.

Further details have not been released at this time.

