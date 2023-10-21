Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ARABI, La. (WGNO) — Two New Orleans men were arrested following a traffic stop and drug bust in the Arabi area on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Officials with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said agents with the Special Investigations Narcotics Division were patrolling the area when they noticed a Chevrolet Suburban with a burned-out tail light drive near West Judge Perez Drive.

Agents then conducted a traffic stop when the driver, identified by SBSO as 43-year-old Alton Mark, allegedly left the car and would not cooperate with the agents.

SBSO officials said Mark was taken into custody following a struggle. They said the passenger, identified as 55-year-old Victor Derouselle, was also taken into custody.

During the stop, agents said they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car. Agents then searched the car and reportedly recovered several hand-rolled cigars containing marijuana, several clear plastic bags and a digital scale.

According to the SBSO, Mark was not cooperating with deputies at the jail, which led them to believe “he was hiding illegal narcotics in a body cavity.”

He was then transported to the Plaquemines Parish Prison for a full body scan. SBSO officials said the scanner detected an object.

They said a warrant was obtained to remove the object at a hospital.

SBSO officials said following an investigation, two clear plastic bags containing approximately 34 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, one clear plastic bag containing approximately 18 grams of heroin and fentanyl, and one clear plastic bag containing approximately two grams of crack cocaine and fentanyl were recovered from Mark.

Mark faces the following charges:

Possession with the intent to distribute heroin

Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine

Possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tail light required

Suspended driver’s license

Resisting an officer

Obstruction of justice evidence tampering

Introducing contraband into a correctional facility

Derouselle faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts