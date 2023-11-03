NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans man pled guilty to murder and drug and gun charges on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana Julius Alexander pled guilty to four charges before Judge Jane Triche Milazzo.

He was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Jan. 31, 2020. For the murder charge, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to five years of supervised release.

Additionally, he was charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robberies. He could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release.

He also pled guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess drugs. He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000,000 and at least four years of supervised release.

Lastly, he pled guilty to conspiring to use firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and a crime of violence. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release.

“According to court documents, in 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated a group for committing various violent crimes and illegal drug trafficking, primarily in New Orleans East and the Ninth Ward section of New Orleans. As a result, Alexander, and nine others, were indicted for conspiring to possess firearms, traffic drugs and commit armed robberies of drug dealers. Alexander’s plea documents detail his role as a drug trafficker, Alexander often possessed firearms, both as a robber of drug dealers, and as a participant in two murders, that occurred on Dec. 2, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office noted.

