NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police are searching for a man believed to have stabbed someone during a fight in the French Quarter.

NOPD reports an arrest warrant has been issued for 37-year-old Shawn Hubbard in connection to an attempted murder case.

Detectives say the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, April 19, near the intersection of Governor Nicholls Street and French Market Place.

An investigation revealed that shortly after 4 a.m., Hubbard and a 31-year-old man were arguing when suddenly, the altercation turned violent. The two became physical with each other, which is when police say Hubbard pulled out a knife and stabbed the man.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives say Hubbard also goes by the names “Smurf” and “Goblin.” When arrested, he will face a charge of second-degree murder.

Anyone who knows where Hubbard is or has any other information on the stabbing is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by filling out a tip form online or calling 504-822-1111.