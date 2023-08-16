ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A New Orleans man is in the custody of the Louisiana State Police after a two-parish police chase that ended in St. John the Baptist Parish.

On Monday, August 14, troopers tried to pull over 20-year-old Parker Pierce for driving recklessly on Interstate 10 in St. James Parish. Pierce reportedly refused to stop and a chase ensued.

The chase continued into St. John Parish where troopers alerted the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:30 p.m. deputies responded and spiked the vehicle’s tires as they crossed the parish line.

The vehicle came to a stop on I-10 near the Belle Terre but Pierce remained in the vehicle despite requests for him to exit. SWAT and crisis negotiators were called and after 15 minutes he peacefully surrendered.

Pierce was arrested and charged with reckless operation of a vehicle and resisting an officer by flight. It was later discovered, he was wanted on a fugitive warrant in St. James Parish.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories