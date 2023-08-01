NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans office of the FBI has announced the arrest of five people and the recovery of five minors in a campaign focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and human trafficking.

FBI officials said “Operation Cross Country” is a nationwide initiative led by the FBI in collaboration with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Law enforcement agencies conducted operations to identify and apprehend offenders, dismantle criminal networks and prevent additional harm to victims. They also said they obtained multiple leads as a result of the nationwide operation.

FBI officials said suspects identified during these operations are subject to further investigation and potential charges.

They said agents in the New Orleans division worked with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, the New Orleans Police Department, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Hammond Police Department.

