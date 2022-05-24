NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police began investigating a shooting that left one person injured in New Orleans East on Tuesday afternoon.

NOPD reports that around 3:45, the shooting occurred in the 14900 block of Curran Road.

Details on the shooting were not immediately available, however, NOPD did confirm a female victim arrived at an area hospital with a single gunshot wound.

The victim’s age and condition were unclear.

Police have not yet determined a suspect or motive in the incident. The case has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD 7th District detectives at (504) 658-6070.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.