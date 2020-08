NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating an overnight shooting in New Orleans East.

The shooting happened early Friday around 12:44 a.m. in the 8800 block of the I-10 Service Road.

According to police, one man was found suffering from an unspecified amount of gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by emergency medical services.

Any information regarding this shooting can be given to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.