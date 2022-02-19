NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man that occurred before 5 a.m. in the 4600 block of Rosalia Drive on Saturday morning.

Seventh District officers found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his body. Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned to the scene where they pronounced the victim dead.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of autopsy and notification of family members.

Anyone with information in this homicide investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.