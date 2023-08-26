All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Two New Orleans men are in the custody of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection to a stolen vehicle on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Reports show, detectives were patrolling in the area of the Fremaux Town Center near Slidell around 8 p.m. when they observed a car that had been reported stolen out of Hancock County, Mississippi entering into the Retreat at the Town Center Apartment Complex.
Shortly after detectives conducted a traffic stop in which they identified two men, driver Kerry Isidore, 25, and passenger Louis Barnes, 25.
At the time of the stop Barnes allegedly fled the scene, jumped into a nearby canal and ultimately entered into a nearby wooded area. Barnes was later arrested and found in possession of a 9mm handgun and 304 grams of marijuana.
Detectives also learned that Barnes had an active arrest warrant issued by the New Orleans Police Department for Violation of a Protective Order.
Isidore was arrested on the following charges:
- Possession of Stolen Things over $5,000.00
- Possession of Marijuana
Barnes was arrested on the following charges:
- Fugitive
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Possession of a Firearm in the presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Resisting an Officer
- Obstruction of Justice
- Possession of Stolen Things over $5,000.00
