Watch the press conference LIVE at 11 a.m. right here on WGNO.com.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, March 25, District Attorney Jason Williams will discuss the murder conviction of Christopher Alexander stemming from 2018.

Those in attendance at Friday’s meeting include:

District Attorney Jason Rogers Williams

Ned McGowan, First Assistant District Attorney, OPDA

Andre Gaudin, Assistant District Attorney, OPDA

Alison Morgado, Chief of Victim/Witness Advocates, OPDA

Family of deceased victim

