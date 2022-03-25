Watch the press conference LIVE at 11 a.m. right here on WGNO.com.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, March 25, District Attorney Jason Williams will discuss the murder conviction of Christopher Alexander stemming from 2018.
Those in attendance at Friday’s meeting include:
- District Attorney Jason Rogers Williams
- Ned McGowan, First Assistant District Attorney, OPDA
- Andre Gaudin, Assistant District Attorney, OPDA
- Alison Morgado, Chief of Victim/Witness Advocates, OPDA
- Family of deceased victim
