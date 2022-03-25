Watch the press conference LIVE at 11 a.m. right here on WGNO.com.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, March 25, District Attorney Jason Williams will discuss the murder conviction of Christopher Alexander stemming from 2018.

Those in attendance at Friday’s meeting include:

  • District Attorney Jason Rogers Williams
  • Ned McGowan, First Assistant District Attorney, OPDA
  • Andre Gaudin, Assistant District Attorney, OPDA
  • Alison Morgado, Chief of Victim/Witness Advocates, OPDA
  • Family of deceased victim

Watch the conference LIVE at 11 a.m. Friday morning.