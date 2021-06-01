New Orleans Coroner identifies 12-year-old girl killed in Sunday night shooting

NEW ORLEANS — On Sunday night, 12-year old Todriana Peters was shot and killed, along with two others on Delery Street in the Lower Ninth Ward.

NOPD Fifth District officers responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting around 10:30 p.m.

The shooting is believed to have happened inside of a home in the 500 block of Delery Street. Neighbors say the home has recently been used as an Airbnb.

The initial investigation revealed a suspect arrived at the resident and opened fire, striking and killing the young girl.

An 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were also shot. The 19-year-old was last listed in critical condition. No additional information is available on the status of the 18-year-old.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Michael Polukis at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.