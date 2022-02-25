RESERVE, La. (WGNO) — Four men are behind bars after a New Orleans carjacking led to a police pursuit in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, the SJSO reports officers were on patrol when they were notified of a vehicle that was carjacked in New Orleans.

Sometime later, police located the car near U.S. 61 and East 22nd Street.

The sheriff’s office says as officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at Homewood Place, the driver reportedly continued north for about a half-mile before accelerating onto US Highway 61 towards LaPlace.

The pursuit continued as the car barreled through red lights, eventually turning onto Belle Terre Boulevard in LaPlace and then onto I-10 East.

Police say the car then took an abrupt exit off the 209 ramp, then approached US 51.

Once the car came to a stop in a grassy area, four men ran out of the vehicle and towards a marsh. After searching the area with K9 officers, all four suspects were captured and arrested.

The suspects were identified as:

  • Vidal Ramon Pope (Age 21) of LaPlace
  • Reshon Cornelious Willaims (Age 21) of LaPlace
  • Derrick Devon Rhinehart (Age 21) of New Orleans
  • Laryan Abdul Reed (Age 21) of New Orleans

Police say Pope, Reed, and Rhinehart are all convicted felons. Rhinehart was reportedly carrying a satchel bag containing narcotics and a magazine with bullets at the time of his arrest. Reed was carrying two bags of marijuana as well.

  • Reshon Williams (Photo courtesy: SJSO)
  • Derrick Rhinehart (Photo courtesy: SJSO)
  • Laryan Reed (Photo courtesy: SJSO)
  • Vidal Pope (Photo courtesy: SJSO)

Additionally, officers found a loaded pistol in the grass near the marsh along with two firearms. An AR-15 style pistol was located in the vehicle and an AR-15 magazine was found on the ground near the car.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

All four men were charged with:

  • Illegal possession of stolen things (felony)
  • Illegal carrying of weapons with controlled dangerous substance
  • Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce (felony)
  • Aggravated flight from an officer by vehicle (felony)

Additionally, Pope, Reed, and Rhinehart were all charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

As of Friday morning, the bonds had not been set for the four subjects.