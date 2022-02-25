RESERVE, La. (WGNO) — Four men are behind bars after a New Orleans carjacking led to a police pursuit in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, the SJSO reports officers were on patrol when they were notified of a vehicle that was carjacked in New Orleans.

Sometime later, police located the car near U.S. 61 and East 22nd Street.

The sheriff’s office says as officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at Homewood Place, the driver reportedly continued north for about a half-mile before accelerating onto US Highway 61 towards LaPlace.

The pursuit continued as the car barreled through red lights, eventually turning onto Belle Terre Boulevard in LaPlace and then onto I-10 East.

Police say the car then took an abrupt exit off the 209 ramp, then approached US 51.

Once the car came to a stop in a grassy area, four men ran out of the vehicle and towards a marsh. After searching the area with K9 officers, all four suspects were captured and arrested.

The suspects were identified as:

Vidal Ramon Pope (Age 21) of LaPlace

Reshon Cornelious Willaims (Age 21) of LaPlace

Derrick Devon Rhinehart (Age 21) of New Orleans

Laryan Abdul Reed (Age 21) of New Orleans

Police say Pope, Reed, and Rhinehart are all convicted felons. Rhinehart was reportedly carrying a satchel bag containing narcotics and a magazine with bullets at the time of his arrest. Reed was carrying two bags of marijuana as well.

Reshon Williams (Photo courtesy: SJSO)

Derrick Rhinehart (Photo courtesy: SJSO)

Laryan Reed (Photo courtesy: SJSO)

Vidal Pope (Photo courtesy: SJSO)

Additionally, officers found a loaded pistol in the grass near the marsh along with two firearms. An AR-15 style pistol was located in the vehicle and an AR-15 magazine was found on the ground near the car.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

All four men were charged with:

Illegal possession of stolen things (felony)

Illegal carrying of weapons with controlled dangerous substance

Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce (felony)

Aggravated flight from an officer by vehicle (felony)

Additionally, Pope, Reed, and Rhinehart were all charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

As of Friday morning, the bonds had not been set for the four subjects.