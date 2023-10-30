NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans business was shut down following gun and drug investigation, “Operation Big Easy.”

New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams made the announcement on Monday, Oct. 30.

Initially, the investigation led to the recovery of over 70 guns and 41 indictments.

The investigation was a collaborative effort between multiple agencies, including ATF, DEA, Louisiana State Police, the City of New Orleans’ Mayors Office of Criminal Justice Coordination, the New Orleans Police Department, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

Through the initiative, seven neighborhoods in New Orleans were identified as hotspots for guns.

On Monday, Williams said New Image Market at 1201 Bienville St. was shut down in connection with the investigation.

“This has been a problematic business for a very long time,” said Williams.

He said the occupants of the facility were forced to give up their rights to the property.

Next, he said apartment complexes in the New Orleans East area are being investigated in connection to the operation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts