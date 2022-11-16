Watch the press conference live at 2:30PM Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the New Orleans Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives will announce a new unit geared toward fighting violent crime in New Orleans and the surrounding areas on Wednesday (Nov. 16).

According to a statement, ATF director Steven Dettelbach will announce the new program, designed to extend federal crime-fighting resources to local police and sheriff’s departments. Other details surrounding the unit are expected to come in a briefing scheduled for 2 p.m.

Members of partnering police agencies are expected to be at the press conference, including:

Chief Deputy Doug Farrell (U.S. Marshals)

NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto

St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith

Watch the press conference live at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the player above.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.