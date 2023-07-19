NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– The Homeland Security Investigations of New Orleans launched a new multi-state collaboration called LAMA-ORCA to fight organized retail crime.

LAMA-ORCA is a collaboration between state (Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama) and federal agencies with financial and retail industry partners.

Through these partnerships, investigations and consumer awareness efforts, they hope to dissolve criminal organizations involved in cargo theft and fraud.

HSI New Orleans Deputy Special Agent in Charge Eric DeLaune said, “It’s a $70 billion-a-year enterprise organized to root out retail crime. It’s costing us so much. It’s costing us so much more than the monetary value.”

DeLaune explained thefts add to rises in retail prices, job loss and unsafe conditions for shoppers and employees.

In other parts of the country, HSI has shown results with 61 criminal arrests, 55 indictments, 59 cases initiated and $9,287,757 in assets seized.

In a news conference, law enforcement partners said this alliance shows criminals that they are watching, and they will catch them.

