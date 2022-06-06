NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a shoplifting suspect who struck a store employee with his car while fleeing the scene on Sunday.

New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter said officers were called to the 900 block of E. Admiral Doyle Dr. at around 6:25 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. Officers were told two men had stolen several items in the store, and as employees attempted to confront the suspects, they got into a red Chevy Impala and attempted to flee the scene.

As they attempted to flee, Laseter said an employee was struck by a vehicle and dragged through the parking lot. The employee sustained “major injuries,” according to Laseter, and was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone knowing the identity of the suspects are asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the Crimestoppers P3 Tips App.